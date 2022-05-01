It’s readers first, as Khaleej Times launches KT Gold

The new annual subscription service offers a raft of exclusive rewards to loyal readers

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 12:18 AM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 12:19 AM

It’s a golden beginning. It’s a new chapter in a long-lasting friendship between Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first English newspaper, and the nation’s diverse readers.

It’s the start of a new future. Appropriately called KT Gold, the new annual subscription service offers exclusive rewards to loyal readers. Priced at Dh499, it unlocks several new features such as priority delivery, exclusive invites to concerts featuring international artists and performers, and business seminars and events.

The offering also provides one-stop opportunities to connect and collaborate with the media house’s wknd magazine. Besides, subscribers will be treated to an additional Dh400 cash voucher at Nando’s, the premium casual dining chain in the UAE.

KT has also customised the package. Subscribers will be assigned to a dedicated account manager, and they will receive a KT Gold Card with their name embossed on it along with a copy of KT Golden Nation, a book that chronicles the young nation’s momentous journey — showcased in the front pages of KT — since its formation on December 2, 1971.

UAE Golden Visa holders can avail a further 25 per cent discount on the premium offer.

George Kunnappally, managing director of Nando’s, says the two brands are poised to amplify the partnership. “We’re delighted to partner with the UAE’s reputed daily in this prestigious and exclusive campaign,” he says.

“At Nando’s, we are all about the family — ours and that of our guests and partners. We have great pride in our humble beginnings that started over three and a half decades ago, the passion for going the extra mile, focusing on giving back to our communities, and the courage that we can achieve extraordinary things together. Through this partnership, we’re looking forward to rewarding and reconnecting with a premium audience and reinforcing Nando’s as the foremost casual dining brand in the UAE”.

KT prides itself in knowing its readers intimately. As the news brand has shown since its birth on April 16, 1978, growing readership is the outcome of responsible journalism. Vinay Kamat, editor-in-chief, KT, puts the initiative in perspective.

“We value our relationships, which have been meticulously built over the decades. We understand our readers’ preferences, what enthuses them, what inspires them, and what their benchmarks are in a demanding marketplace. In a fluid world, long-lasting bonds define the strength of your product. They allow the brand to enhance and sustain its universe. KT Gold reinforces our belief in the value that differentiates us from competition: trust. Trust in our readers,” says Kamat.

No wonder KT has emerged as the preferred source for news and views for its credible journalism complemented by real-time outreach on multiple social platforms. Nilesh Devadia, Director, Distribution & Business Development, explains KT’s USP.

“Innovation and rich content have kept us ahead of the curve, which is borne out by an exponential uptick in our readership. We pledge to capitalise on our ambitious growth path and further increase our market share. KT Gold is one of the several initiatives that are being rolled out to further strengthen the UAE’s number 1 English daily,” says Devadia.

KT thanks its readers for helping create a content ecosystem with multiple products and platforms, catering to diverse audiences. Team KT is proud to be part of this value chain.

