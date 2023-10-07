'It's a great honour to represent UAE': Election winner vows to fulfil campaign promises

Residents can expect humidity by night and Sunday morning
Joyous scenes unfolded as the preliminary results of the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC) elections were declared at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre on Saturday night.
Winning candidates, who were present at the site, pledged to work for the betterment of society.
Mudhia Salem Al Menhali, a candidate who won from Abu Dhabi, is eager to fulfil her campaign promises and make a positive impact on the community.
“The feeling after winning is great,” Al Menhali told Khaleej Times.
“When a person gets an opportunity to represent their country, it’s a great honour. I have set my goals and visions throughout my campaign. I hope to develop and achieve those goals,” she said after securing 2,448 votes.
Al Menhali is looking to contribute in areas of culture, youth, health, women empowerment, education, and social affairs. Her key focus remains on enhancing Emiratisation in the private sector.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the nation on a successful election.
“We congratulate the people of the Emirates on the success of their parliamentary journey. We congratulate the winners in the Federal National Council elections.
"We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success in serving the country and the people,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on platform X.
As many as 175,487 votes were recorded in the 2023 FNC elections, in comparison to 117,592 ballots in 2019.
