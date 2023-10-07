UAE FNC elections 2023: 44% turnout recorded with over 175,000 votes

The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019

By Ashwani Kumar and Ahmed Waqqas Alawlaqi Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 10:39 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 11:06 PM

As many as 175,487 votes were recorded in the 2023 Federal National Council election, in comparison to 117,592 ballots in 2019, top officials announced.

The hybrid voting process concluded on Saturday, the main election day. Electronic voting took place at 24 polling centres across the country, from 8am until 8pm. Early voting was also conducted for two days, October 4 to 5.

The voter turnout was 44 per cent compared to 34.81 per cent in 2019. Some 170,439 votes were recorded from across the UAE; 55.86 per cent were men and 44.14 per cent were women. As many as 5,042 votes were sent remotely from abroad with most ballots cast from the US, Thailand and the UK.

Abu Dhabi topped the turnout with 32.18 per cent votes (56,471); followed by Ras Al Khaimah at 20.15 per cent (35,357); Sharjah at 17.09 per cent (29,996); Fujairah at 14.19 per cent (24,911); Dubai at 9.64 per cent (16,909); Ajman at 4.15 per cent (7,283); and Umm Al Quwain at 2.6 per cent (4,561).

