UAE FNC elections 2023: Initial results, winners announced

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners and wished them success in serving the country

Photo by M. Sajjad

by Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 10:18 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 10:22 PM

The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year was hailed a success as voting ended on Saturday. Soon after polls closed, the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the winners in a post on the platform X.

"We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success in serving the country and the people," he said.

Here are the winners based on the initial results released by the NEC:

Abu Dhabi

Salem Hamad Salem Al Ameri

Hilal Mohammed Hamdan Hilal Al Kaabi

Mudhia Salem Kaderi Mohamed Al Menhali

Hashima Yasser Ali Saeed Al Afari

Dubai

Humaid Ahmed Ahmed Mohammed Al Tayer

Ahmed Mir Hashem Ahmed Khoury

Maryam Majid Khalfan Majid bin Thaneya

Amna Ali Salem Ali Al Odaidi

Sharjah

Mohammed Hassan Suleiman Ali Al Dhouri

Walid Ali Mohamed bin Falah Al Mansouri

Adnan Hamad Mohamed Hamad Al Hammadi

Ajman

Majid Mohammed Rahma Mohamed Al Mazrouei

Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri

Fujairah

Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor bin Saif bin Suroor Al Sharqi

Aisha Khamis Ali Al Dhanhani

Umm Al Quwain

Mohammed Issa Obaid Al Ali

Mona Rashid Abdullah Tahnoon Al Ali

Ras Al Khaimah

Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi

Sultan Salem Abdullah bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi

Salem Rashid Ali Al Ali

(With inputs from WAM)

