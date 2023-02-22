Khaleej Times announces new subscription offer for just Dh349

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 11:36 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 11:53 AM

Khaleej Times today announced an unmissable subscription offer to give readers more bang for their buck. By paying only Dh349, you can get the country's oldest and largest selling English daily at your doorstep throughout the year and additionally avail complimentary vouchers from popular brands.

As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of news and media, we often tend to forget the importance of a good, old-fashioned newspaper. Granted, digital news platforms offer instant updates and round-the-clock coverage, yet nothing quite beats the experience of sitting down with a cup of coffee and flipping through the pages of a print newspaper — more so if that newspaper happens to be Khaleej Times.

Over the years, Khaleej Times daily has endeared itself to millions of readers across various nationalities who call this beautiful country their home.

Bucking global trends, our print readership continues to grow exponentially. We are the only English daily to have a substantial presence across the UAE, including the Northern Emirates.

As we attract new readers, we also reinvent to improve readability and enhance visual appeal.

With its bold new design, Khaleej Times is more engaging than ever. The newspaper’s new look is sleek, modern, and easy to navigate, making it a delight to read from cover to cover. But it’s not just about aesthetics.

Compelling content

Khaleej Times keeps raising the bar on journalism with its compelling content, reaffirming its reputation for providing in-depth reporting and insightful analysis of the most pressing issues of the day.

Unlike social media or other online newspapers, we have an uncompromising editorial policy that ensures accuracy and fact-checking. A beacon of quality, reliability and journalistic integrity, Khaleej Times has been the one of the UAE’s most respected sources of news and information for over 40 years.

As a multicultural newspaper that you can truly call your own, it covers a wide range of topics — from politics and business to sports and entertainment.

But it’s our hyper local coverage, meticulously researched articles and exclusive differentiated content from New York Times Syndication Service that has made it a household name in the UAE.

“If you want to stay informed, engaged and connected in the UAE, there’s no better choice than Khaleej Times,” said Nilesh Devadia, Director, Distribution & Business Development, Khaleej Times.

The subscription is complemented with vouchers from brands such as Nando’s, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Express and Ferns and Petals. There’s also a cashback offer from Banqmart.

“It’s the unwavering support of our partners and readers, which makes Khaleej Times the most widely read English newspaper in the country. Our engaging content and unbeatable subscription offer will widen our readership base while also attracting new advertisers,” said Devadia.

Vinay Kamat, Editor-in-Chief, Khaleej Times, said the newspaper has grown from strength to strength.

“One of our key values is consistency. It creates habit and trust for our multiple audiences. Over the years we have pushed ourselves to focus on continuous improvement as preferences have kept changing. For, we understand that Khaleej Times is an organic product that must adapt to the times,” he said.

Get more for less

At just Dh349 for an annual subscription, readers can enjoy a remarkable number of offerings. This offer is valid for both existing and new readers.

So, what’s on offer?

Gift vouchers worth Dh749

Nando’s: Dh100

PizzaExpress: Dh100

Baskin Robbins: Dh100

Ferns & Petals: Dh100

Banqmart: Dh349 cash back in the form of a complimentary one-year subscription of Khaleej Times when you purchase a financial product

What our partners say

Nando’s

"We [are] delighted to again join hands with the UAE’s most admired daily. As we celebrate 20 years in the UAE, we at Nando’s take great pride in our humble beginnings, passion for going the extra mile and focusing on giving back to communities. Through this partnership, we’re looking forward to rewarding and reconnecting with the Khaleej Times audience and reinforcing Nando’s as the foremost casual dining brand in the UAE with a new breakfast menu that offers a wide range of dishes with a PERi twist to kick start your day.”

– George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s UAE

Banqmart

"Banqmart is excited to join hands with Khaleej Times to offer all customers a complimentary one-year subscription when they get a financial product from Banqmart. We aim to broaden the reach of financial products to the residents of the UAE as well as reward customers by providing them with exclusive offers through this partnership."

– Achal Ghai, Managing Director, Legacy Smart Financial Services, Banqmart

PizzaExpress

“Our shared commitment to excellence and value is evident in this partnership. We carry on the legacy of Peter, the founder of PizzaExpress, whose passion for great food and good times is reflected in our business culture. I am excited to continue delivering unforgettable experiences for our customers, accompanied by trustworthy news from Khaleej Times.”

– Prashanth Menon, Regional Director, PizzaExpress UAE

Baskin Robbins

“The partnership between Khaleej Times and Galadari Food and Beverage Division has seen continued success over the years, proving fruitful and rewarding for the newspaper's wide readership. We are delighted to offer the readers Dh100 worth of exclusive vouchers for Baskin Robbins ice cream with which to indulge their loves ones as they enjoy the UAE's most widely circulated daily."

– Ahmed Osman, CEO, Mena and Australia, Galadari Food and Beverage Division