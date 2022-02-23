Indian Parliament speaker urges expats to participate in framing of laws

Speaker Om Birla spoke at a session in Abu Dhabi during an official visit to the UAE

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 1:32 PM

Indian expats have been urged to express their views in framing laws in the Parliament, a top official said.

Indian Parliament Speaker Om Birla, interacted with members of the community on an official visit to Abu Dhabi.

“It has been our endeavour that whenever we frame any laws, we hold vast discussions on it. Laws are made for the welfare of the people. So, we want all of you to actively contribute in deciding the structure of the laws. I request all of you to regularly contact the lawmakers of your particular constituencies and share your views on how to ensure further progress and prosperity in India.”

Birla is leading a six-member parliamentary delegation to the UAE. This is the first-ever visit under the bilateral exchange of parliamentary delegations. Birla met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

“When I met the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ji, the meeting went on for some 40 minutes. He highly appreciated the contributions made by Indian expats to the progress of the UAE. I am convinced that on the global stage, India’s stature has grown significantly under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wherever I have travelled across the world, I have experienced growing recognition for India and Indians,” he said during an interactive session held by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – Abu Dhabi Chapter.

On Tuesday, Birla addressed the Federal National Council (FNC) – the first Indian speaker to do so and spoke in Hindi. “We share historic ties and our bilateral relations are continuing to grow stronger. The FNC Speaker and other members echoed similar views.”

Birla noted that India is focusing on contributing further to the global workforce.

“Our skilled labour force is our strength. The youngsters are talented and determined. I see them playing a key role not just in the progress and transformation of India but in other countries too. India is working on encouraging startups. The Crown Prince pointed out that India is doing well in promoting startups.”

Last month while addressing startups in India, Modi announced that 42 unicorns were made in the country in 2021 and the race is on to hit a century.

The speaker said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will unlock growth opportunities in several sectors.

“This is a new path to prosperity. The agreement ensures creating a new and better future.”

Birla praised the members of the ICAI – Abu Dhabi for winning the best overseas chapter award 2021.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, stressed that the visit of the Indian parliamentary delegation is “one more pillar” of the India-UAE governments getting connected. He said that Sheikh Mohamed and the Indian speaker had an “heart-to-heart” discussion. The ambassador underlined that one of the prime reasons for the UAE-India bonhomie is the strong reputation created over the decades by the dedicated and hardworking expat community.

“Indian community is the bedrock of our relations.”

ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter CA Neeraj Ritolia thanked the delegation for a heart-warming interactive session and vice-chairman CA John George concluded with an appeal to the lawmakers: “Please be our voice in the parliament and raise our concerns.”