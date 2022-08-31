Indian minister Dr Jaishankar meets with Sheikh Nahyan, tours Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Wed 31 Aug 2022

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has arrived in Abu Dhabi for a three-day visit to co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and the third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).

Dr Jaishankar was received by Abdullah Muhammad Al-Balooki, acting assistant undersecretary for MOFAIC, on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared images of the foreign minister's meeting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Following this, Dr Jaishankar toured the under-construction BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and laid a brick in its intricate architecture.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, there has been a regular exchange of high-level interaction between India and UAE this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on June 28, where he met UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Earlier in the year, both leaders held a virtual summit on February 18, during which the two countries signed the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both nations also adopted a joint vision statement. The leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on July 14.

