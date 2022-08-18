'India-UAE relationship is a building block for regional peace': Top diplomat

Countries' natural partnership is a force for good, says Indian consul-general to Dubai

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 7:20 PM

A top diplomat has said that India and UAE share a natural partnership; it is a force of good, a building block for regional peace and prosperity, and a role model for international relations.

Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Consulate General of India, stated, "India and UAE are at a historic inflexion point in their relationship, truly enjoying a 'golden era.' Going back to several millennia, this brotherly relationship has been nurtured by the special people to people connect and trade ties."

Dr Puri was speaking at the very first Khaleej Times' Breakfast Connect', a celebration of UAE's year of the 50th and 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

During his welcome address, Dr Puri said, "I'm delighted to be here amongst you to celebrate UAE's Year of the 50th and India's 75th anniversary of Independence. India and UAE are celebrating historical ties, and we are celebrating the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)."

Dr Puri said Breakfast Connect celebrates two great civilisations and cultures and celebrates the success and contribution of the Indian community living in the UAE. "It celebrates the outstanding partnership between young Emirati and Indians who are finding solutions to global challenges," said Dr Puri.

"Today, we are here to celebrate how the two countries with the shared values of peace, tolerance and prosperity are building bridges of friendship, which is more relevant today than ever before with a world looming recession and conflict," said Dr Puri.

Dr Puri said, "India and the UAE are natural partners and are working closely to co-create the innovation needed to meet global challenges in energy, healthcare, education, food security, and our sustainable development goals (SDGs). India and UAE's partnership are a force for good, a pillar of resilience, a building block of peace and prosperity for the region and globally."