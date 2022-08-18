UAE: CEPA a huge marker in post-pandemic economic recovery, says Indian envoy

Agreement's effects 'can already be seen': Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 6:41 PM

India and UAE are enjoying a golden era in trade, economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations, the Indian envoy to the UAE said Thursday.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said, "The effects of CEPA can already be seen, and the agreement plays a huge marker in post-pandemic economic recovery."

Since the establishment of India-UAE diplomatic relations in 1972, the scope of bilateral ties has widened, and the level of engagement has increased significantly over the past several years.

The ambassador praised UAE's role in promoting peace and prosperity in the region amid turbulent times. "A total of 25 per cent of all Indian passport holders overseas reside in the UAE, which says a lot about our relationship," he added.

"While trade deals take years to negotiate, CEPA has proven that mutual trust and commitment to work together is all that is required to close trade deals," he stated.

Sudhir was speaking at the very first Khaleej Times' Breakfast Connect', a celebration of UAE's year of the 50th and 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The event kicked off at Dubai's Habtoor Palace and Resorts in early August 18. Hosted in cooperation with the Consulate General of India in Dubai, the first-of-its-kind event celebrates trade deals, investments, culture, and other significant achievements from the countries' close bilateral ties.

Ambassador Sudhir shared his thoughts on both nations' shared history and future, particularly as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and UAE celebrates its 50th year since the formation of the Union.

"The people-to-people connect cannot be expressed better than that 3.5 million Indians have made the UAE their second home. Trade is at great heights and is soaring. So are investments," said Sudhir.

He added, "I won't be surprised if someone tells me that the largest number of golden visa recipients are Indians. We are indeed in the golden era of our relations." Sudhir also said both countries had traversed similar trajectories throughout history.

From overcoming the trials and tribulations caused by its colonial past to having its presence on the planet Mars, Sudhir highlighted various elements in the journey of both respective countries. He covered health, trade, CEPA, national security, and culture.

"It is not a coincidence that India and the UAE are together in the UN Security Council and working very closely to deal with major contemporary world issues," said Sudhir.

Moreover, like India, the UAE economy has been remarkably resilient during the pandemic, said the diplomat.

"The country has unveiled an impressive post-pandemic economic recovery plan which is already started showing results. Both our countries have been role models for economic resilience during Covid-19," he added.

"India-UAE relationship is a relationship which is as much about its history as it is about its future," he concluded.

