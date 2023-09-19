In photos: How UAE welcomed hero Sultan AlNeyadi home after historic space mission

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 12:23 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi returned to the UAE to a hero's welcome on Monday, September 18. UAE royals, residents, family and other astronauts were among those who warmly welcomed him.

From his meeting with UAE leaders, to a warm embrace from his little ones, Sultan AlNeyadi seemed to have made a splashdown all over again — this time, in his homeland.

Take a look at how the Emirati astronaut landed in the UAE and the events that followed after:

A large screen at the Abu Dhabi International Airport displayed the arrival of the astronaut, as people around the country eagerly awaited his return.

A presidential plane carrying the astronaut landed in the capital at the Abu Dhabi International Airport and was seen taxiing on the runway.

Red and green covered the sky as a flypast was conducted to celebrate the astronaut's historic feat.

Nothing beats a family's embrace, that too after six long months in space. Sultan AlNeyadi was greeted by his children as he stepped out of the aircraft and embraced his daughter and sons.

Sultan AlNeyadi was greeted by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

AlNeyadi presented the flag he initially took to space to the President, who then proceeded to hold it in his hands and kiss it.

The Emirati astronaut was seen seated next to the two leaders, while his children joined him on the couch.

In a post shared by the President on Twitter, Sultan AlNeyadi is joined by the two rulers, other astronauts, his children, officials and members of the MBR Space Centre as they stand together for a photo.

The astronaut was seen overjoyed as kids raised the nation's flag and reached out their hands towards him. He wore a garland of flowers around his neck as he greeted them.

As a troop of men doing the traditional dance welcomed the astronaut, AlNeyadi joined them and was seen smiling as he danced along.

AlNeyadi's family members excitedly greeted him as they rushed by the astronaut's side to take selfies with him.

The astronaut addressed the media, where he was accompanied by pioneering astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) Director General Salem Al Marri.

