How Dubai Police saved a marriage after woman approached station for help

Their relationship was marred by constant arguments and disagreements

Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 3:36 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:46 PM

An expatriate sought help from the Dubai Police about recurring fights she had with her husband two years ago. Officers at Al Barsha Police Station have helped resolve the issue by offering the couple “advice and guidance”, the police said on Tuesday.

Sergeant Menwa Fahd from the Victim Support Section at Al Barsha Police Station said the woman approached the police as she had no family members to seek help.

"The wife said her marriage was in trouble due to constant arguments and disagreements with her husband on a number of topics,” said the officer.

Despite the incident happening almost two years ago, Sergeant Menwa contacts the woman frequently to check on her status. "I check on her and her marriage as I strongly believe in the importance of our role in ensuring all community members' happiness.”

The officer said the police pay “great attention” to all cases they receive at the Victim Support Section. "This is part of the Dubai Police's commitment to consolidating social harmony and ensuring the happiness of society.”

Sergeant Menwa urged residents to not hesitate in reaching out to Victim Support sections at their nearest police station. All reports are handled professionally and confidentially, she added.