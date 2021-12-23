Hindu temple in Dubai launches QR code service for devotees

Technology to inform visitors about prayer timings, upcoming festivals

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 5:48 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 5:49 PM

The Hindu temple in the Emirate’s Bur Dubai neighbourhood had launched a QR code service for its devotees, the chairman of the religious institution told Khaleej Times.

The service has been designed to inform devotees and visitors of updated temple darshan (prayer) timings, special festival prayers, among other things, Lalit Karani, the chairman of the Shri Krishna Temple in Bur Dubai, said.

“The QR code will also provide details of upcoming Hindu festivals,” he added.

“We launched the QR code to fully integrate the service with our website. The codes will be made available on the temple website, and two codes have been placed on and near the temple premises respectively,” Karani explained. One QR has been placed at the temple counter and the second one is near the Creek-side facing entrance of the temple.

The temple website was launched earlier this year. The service was launched in the presence of senior Dubai Police and other government officials.

“However, the QR code does not follow a token system,” said Karani. All pre-existing Covid-19 protocols continue to remain in place as well, he added.

Devotees must wear masks at all times while inside the temple premises, and social distancing is mandatory. Temperature checks will be carried out as well.

The Krishna Temple in Bur Dubai was built in 1958. Pre-pandemic, the temple would draw huge crowds every day, and an average of 6,000 to 10,000 devotees visit the religious institution during special occasions.

