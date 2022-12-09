UAE: Over 4.7 million visa, employment transactions completed in 10 months

Through the digital link between Mohre and ICP, residents and companies are able to avail of services within minutes

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 7:12 PM

Thanks to simplified procedures and digitised services, more than 4.7 million residency and employment transactions have been done in the country from January to October this year, the authorities revealed on Friday.

This was made possible through the digital link between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The two entities offer 35 common services — 23 for business owners and families employing domestic helpers, and 12 for private sector employers and employees.

Through the seamless connection between the two entities, residents and companies are able to complete transactions in minutes — boosting efficiency and ensuring data accuracy.

Out of the 4.7 million transactions, 1.2 million were on the issuance new contracts, residency permits for domestic helpers, changing employers, cancelling work permits and employment contracts, and absconding complaints.

The number of transactions related to private sector employers and employees exceeded 3.5 million. These included checking the entry date, cancelling a labour card, golden residency transactions, temporary work permits, part-time work permits, and others.

More digital services in pipeline

“In line with the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, which aims to enhance the community’s quality of life, we are working hard to accelerate the development of government services," said Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of ICP.

"We aim to implement a comprehensive link between the systems of federal entities in the UAE, automate government services, procedures, and transactions, and accelerate comprehensive digital transformation.”

“The goal is to simplify procedures, accelerate digital transformation, and improve customers’ journey by boosting efficiency and reducing time, effort, and speed of completion. We are delighted to cooperate with all government entities in this regard, especially the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation,” he added.

Mohre is also looking at developing technological solutions that focus on the customer experience.

Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoori, undersecretary for human resources affairs at Mohre, said: “We are keen on translating the directives of the wise leadership into practice to boost the levels of customer happiness...All our efforts are directed towards offering the best government services in the world.”

