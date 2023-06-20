UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and its camp

Employees whose visas are sponsored by their spouses or parents but have work permits issued by the MoHRE are required to subscribe to the scheme
The UAE strongly condemned Israeli attacks on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp through air strikes and shootings, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation, and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and violence in the Palestinian territories.
The ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension and advance the revival of the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Revealed: How much it will cost to travel during the Islamic festival
The shopping event’s opening weekend coincides with the Eid Al Adha break
The event held at Skyline University served as a captivating prelude to forthcoming ninth International Day of Yoga
Apps that are being worked on can scan plastic components and enhance firefighting capabilities
Dh50-billion Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest of its kind in the world
The top prize of Dh20 million goes unclaimed this week
Number of citizens working in the private sector has increased by 36% between 2022 and 2023, while the government aims to employ 75,000 locals by 2026