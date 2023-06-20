UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and its camp

Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation, and avoid steps that exacerbate violence in the Palestinian territories

By Wam Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 12:23 AM

The UAE strongly condemned Israeli attacks on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp through air strikes and shootings, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation, and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and violence in the Palestinian territories.

The ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension and advance the revival of the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.