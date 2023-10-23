Dubai Police, MoHRE collaborate to combat human trafficking

Course targets to familiarise the ministry's inspectors with human trafficking and its transnational aspects

Officials attending the launch of the course. — Wam

By WAM Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 9:07 PM

The Dubai Police, represented by the Human Trafficking Crimes Control Centre of the General Department of Human Rights and the General Department of Training, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), has conducted a course to familiarise the ministry's inspectors with human trafficking and its transnational aspects.

Brigadier Hasan Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of Administrative Affairs of the General Department of Training, officially launched the course at MoHRE in the presence of Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Heli, Deputy Director of Anti-Human Trafficking Crime Control Centre in the General Department of Human Rights; Shamma Al Muhairy, Director of the Department of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs, and personnel from both sides.

In his opening speech, Brigadier Al Razooqi emphasised that this course comes within Dubai Police's annual training plan executed by the Human Trafficking Crimes Control Centre in collaboration with the General Department of Training, spreading awareness about human trafficking. He urged the participants to take advantage of the scientific material that enriches their knowledge, praising the close cooperation between Dubai Police and MoHRE toward achieving the strategic objectives of combating human trafficking crime.

Meanwhile, Colonel Al Heli said: "These courses are directly followed by Major General Dr Mohammad Abdulla Al Mur, Director of the General Department of Human Rights, and organised in cooperation with the strategic partners to raise awareness of this crime and its causes." He also highlighted the importance of understanding the signs and impacts associated with this crime and how to deal with human trafficking crime and contact the concerned entities in the country.

"The course includes 16 workshops to be organised nationwide to introduce the ministry's work to the inspectors concerning human trafficking. This will raise their awareness level and provide them with the essential knowledge. The course will be introduced by specialist officers from the Human Trafficking Crimes Control Centre of Dubai Police," he added.

Al Nassi underscored the significance of the course that complements the ministry's efforts toward equipping the inspectors with the required skills and knowledge, which will assist them in achieving their tasks and guarantee the application of national legislation to confront any illegal practices in the labour market.

Al Nassi further praised the vital role of the Dubai Police in developing programmes and specialised training courses toward combating human trafficking crime and providing the required resources to spread awareness of relevant practices as well as support the victims of these crimes, which enhances the country's status in the field of human rights on both regional and international levels.