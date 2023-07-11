Up to Dh1 million fine for breaking UAE social media laws: Here are the rules you must know

When using social media platforms in the UAE, it is important for individuals to comply with the regulations and guidelines set by local authorities, as well as the provisions outlined in the UAE Cybercrime Law.

While the UAE offers favourable opportunities for utilising social media, it is crucial to exercise responsibility. Here are some fundamental social media guidelines to consider in the UAE:

What does the law state about publishing any religious content?

Individuals must avoid making derogatory or offensive online posts that malign Islam or any other recognised religions. By Article 37 of the UAE Cybercrime Law, such crimes may attract imprisonment of up to seven years and penalties ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh1 million.

What does the law state about posting information pertaining to women and children?

Abstain from sharing any content that poses harm to women or children, including but not limited to human trafficking, pornography, prostitution, and actions that go against public morals. By Article 32 to Article 34 of the UAE Cybercrime law, such offences may attract imprisonment ranging from one to five years and penalties from Dh250,000 to Dh1 million.

What are the rules when it comes to posting content about the government?

Users must refrain from posting any content against the government or government departments, the ruling regime, symbols, political system of the UAE and any other countries. By provisions of Article 20 to Article 28 of the UAE Cybercrime Law, such offences are considered very serious.

Additionally, insulting public sector employees in the UAE through social media is also considered an offense.

Can you post videos and photographs about others?

Refrain from engaging in activities such as mentioning individuals, sharing visual content without permission, making threats, disseminating inaccurate information from authoritative sources, and engaging in gossip or defamation are considered illegal acts.

Invading someone’s privacy by posting photograph, videos or comments may attract imprisonment of at least six months and penalties from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000 under Article 44 of the UAE Cybercrime Law for such offences.

What should you do if you are a social media influencer and want to accept paid advertisement?

To become a social media influencer and endorse paid advertisements, it is advisable to acquire a licence from the National Media Council or an appropriate regulatory body in the UAE.

