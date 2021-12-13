Galadari Brothers Group adopts new weekend

Employees will be given flexible hours and a work-from-home option

Starting January 1, 2022, Galadari Group staff will work Monday to Thursday from the office, with the option to work from home on Friday. — File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 12:55 AM

Galadari Brothers Group is among the first private sector firms in the UAE to adopt a new weekend. Starting January 1, 2022, Galadari Brothers Group employees will work Monday to Thursday from the office, with the option to work from home on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend at the company, in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership.

The UAE Government recently announced the transition to a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend, in line with global markets. The new weekend aims to reduce stress and strike a better work-life balance, a decision Galadari Brothers Group is fully embracing.

“The UAE has taken a great step towards boosting work-life balance. Since Galadari Brothers is closely aligned with the vision of this country’s leadership, we wanted to have a work model that mirrored that of the government. Our blended model will help employees spend more time with their families,” said Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, stressed the economic benefits of the government move. “The new workweek better aligns with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map. The move will help the country attract talents from around the world. Galadari Brothers’ new workweek gives flexible timings to our staff.”

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said the group’s new workweek would help boost a healthier lifestyle and employee morale. “Galadari Brothers went 100 per cent online during the peak of Covid-19. We had put in place a superior digital infrastructure that helped us adopt a virtual workplace. With the weekend shifting to Saturday-Sunday in the UAE, we thought it was a good idea to let our staff work from home on Fridays.”

This is not the first time that the group has launched an employee-first move. It was among the first private sector groups in the UAE to offer six days paid leave to staff to visit Expo 2020 Dubai. It had also reduced the working hours of employees by one hour throughout the duration of Expo 2020.