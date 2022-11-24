Galadari Automobiles honoured with prestigious Mazda award

Company was honoured for marking 50 years of partnership between the two brands

Axel Dreyer (right) receives the award from Mazda’s Aoyama San to mark 50 years of the Galadari-Mazda partnership. — Supplied photos

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:31 PM

Galadari Automobiles Co Ltd, the sole distributor of Mazda cars in the UAE, has been honoured with a prestigious award at the annual Mazda distributor conference held in Hiroshima, Japan.

The company was honoured for marking 50 years of partnership between the two respected brands of the UAE and Japan.

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said the award is the recognition of the efforts, efficiency and hard work put in by the Galadari Automobiles Team over the decades for delivering the best customer care services and making Mazda Motor Corporation a stronger brand in the UAE.

“This prestigious award is a testimony that the two companies are on the right track to strengthen their market share. Similar to over the past many decades, we will continue to invest in the growth and expansion of the brand,” said Suhail Galadari.

Axel Dreyer and Shah Basharat (right) at Mazda HQ.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, stated that this new award is a testimony that the two companies have been working hand-in-hand successfully over the years to achieve the best results.

“Galadari Brothers and Mazda have a well-established relationship for decades. This partnership will further solidify, going forward,” he said.

In April, Galadari Automobiles Co (GAL) was selected as the recipient of the “Volume Increase Award” at Mazda Distributor Commendation Programme 2021.

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said this outstanding partnership is based on trust and mutual action to elevate the brand in the UAE.

“The Galadari family was one of the first to set up a professional car dealership in the UAE. Under the leadership of Suhail Galadari and Mohammed Galadari, we will continue strengthening the immense value that Mazda brings,” Meeran said.

Axel Dreyer, CEO, Galadari Automobiles, received the award from Aoyama San, senior managing executive officer of Mazda.

“I’m very proud to receive this award on behalf of the Galadari Family and the Galadari Automobiles Team. We are grateful to be the distributor for Mazda and what has been accomplished over this time,” Dreyer said.

“The Galadari Automobiles Team will make sure to continue this spirit by increasing Mazda’s market share, brand perception and delivering outstanding customer service for the upcoming period.”