Future of work, AI, climate action: Agenda for WGS 2024 in Dubai announced

Supplied photos

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 10:51 PM

Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the 11th World Government Summit (WGS), taking place from February 12-14 in Dubai, will focus on future opportunities and challenges while addressing present global issues.

More than 25 heads of state and governments, 120 governmental delegations, 85 international and regional organisations and institutions, experts and more than 4,000 attendees are expected to attend the three-day summit.

Among heads of state speaking and attending the event include the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, as well as President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Strategic reports

The summit is set to launch around 25 strategic reports and the Global Ministers Survey, where ministers are invited to share their ideas on crucial global issues.

WGS covers six main themes. The Arab Fiscal Forum, on Day Zero, will address macroeconomic developments, energy subsidiary reforms and social safety nets. Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund managing director, will be speaking at the opening session.

Day One (Feb 12) will see various sessions under Future of Work and the Future of Mobility forums. There will also be ministerial roundtable on climate action and a roundtable on scientific discovery and applications by Nobel laureates.

Day two (Feb 13) will have forums on geotechnology, AI, government experience and services.

Strategies for sustainable investments in emerging markets will be among the areas of focus on the final day (Feb 14) of the summit. Other events include the Future of Space Forum, Global Health and Education forums.

Global awards

WGS will also witness several global awards, including the Best Minister in the World award, the Dubai International for Best Sustainable Development Practices, the Creative Government Innovations Award, the Global Award for the Best Government Applications and the Global Government Excellence Award.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said that the summit reflects the vision of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in shaping the future and fostering positive change.

ALSO READ: