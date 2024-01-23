Dubai: OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman to headline World Government Summit

Sam Altman. Photo: AP file

More than 300 prime ministers, heads of international organisations, business leaders and eight Nobel laureates will attend the World Government Summit (WGS), happening in Dubai from February 12 to 14.

The Summit will centre around the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), featuring prominent experts such as OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman and Jensen Huang, president of Nvidia Corporation. Additionally, the summit will hold the annual gathering for the Time 100 AI list, which recognises the most influential individuals in the field of artificial intelligence.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and WGS chairman, highlighted the significance of AI due to its profound implications on our daily lives. He said: "AI won't change the world in the coming five years, but it will do so in the coming 1,000 years. It will be a major change, and we can solve many problems through AI."

Dubai will play host to leaders, experts, and senior officials from over 150 countries who will gather to shape future governments and explore innovative solutions for upcoming challenges.

The summit will feature 15 conferences dedicated to shaping the future of AI, government services, urbanisation, education, and smart mobility. Additionally, there will be six additional conferences covering health, sustainable development, future economies, and advanced technology.

Over 4,000 participants from both the public and private sectors will engage in 110 interactive sessions, with 200 speakers representing 80 international, regional, and intergovernmental organizations, including the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the Arab League.

Knowledge platform

“WGS has evolved into a knowledge platform for new and innovative ideas. It serves as a gathering place for global minds, working for the betterment of the world and its people," Al Gergawi noted.

He added: "We will witness the presence of future creators from the private sector in fields such as technology, energy, finance, transport, and more. This year's summit will also host eight Nobel Prize winners and feature 23 ministerial sessions. The names of world leaders attending the summit will be announced in the coming days."

WGS will focus on six main themes, including Government Acceleration and Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and The Next Frontiers, Reimagining Development and Future Economies, Future Societies and Education, Sustainability and The New Global Shifts, and Urbanization and Global Health Priorities.

Recognise outstanding contributions

WGS will also recognise the outstanding contributions of heads of governments, private sector players, and innovators towards a better future. These awards include the Best Minister Award, the Dubai International Best Practices Award for Sustainable Development, the Edge of Government Award, the Best Government Application Award, and the Global Government Excellence Award.

Over the past 10 years, WGS welcomed more than 50 presidents, 2,500 ministers, 1,550 speakers, and 38,000 participants.

