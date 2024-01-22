UAE: New council to develop and implement AI policies in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — File photo

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 9:45 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC).

The council will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure and investments in artificial intelligence and advanced technology in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed has also issued a resolution appointing members of the new council. The Ruler’s resolution appointed Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the AIATC, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Vice-Chairman. The resolution also appointed Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, and Peng Xiao as members of the council.

The establishment of the council reflects a strong belief in the importance of technological leadership in building the economy of the future. The council will develop plans and research programmess in collaboration with local and global partners to enhance Abu Dhabi's status in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology. It complements Abu Dhabi's strategy to position the emirate as a world-leading hub for investments, partnerships, and talent in the sector.

The council will contribute to enhancing and ensuring the continued development and prosperity of the post-hydrocarbon economy.

