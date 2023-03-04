Fujairah Ruler to lead UAE delegation to UN Conference on Least Developed nations

The man presented a receipt confirming that he handed over the cash and some WhatsApp texts as evidence to support his claims
As a representative of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will lead the UAE delegation to the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which starts on Sunday in Doha, Qatar.
The five-day conference will be attended by a number of world leaders, and representatives of the business sector, civil society and youth.
The global conference seeks to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.
The event addresses investing in human cadres, eliminating poverty, and capacity building, as well as harnessing the power of science, technology, and innovation to assist developing nations.
The conference also looks at encouraging LDCs to participate in international commerce, regional integration, addressing climate change, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and developing resilience.
At the conference, it is expected that specific initiatives and concrete deliverables will be announced that will address LDC-specific challenges.
