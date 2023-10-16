From Kareena Kapoor to Malcolm Gladwell; Sharjah International Book Fair unveils lineup ahead of new season

by Web Desk Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 3:10 PM

The favourite time of the year for bookworms is back as Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) unveils its latest season this November.

The 42nd edition of the fair will be celebrating a series of renowned authors, film celebrities, thought leaders, and global influencers, including Nobel Prize laureates and top-selling authors.

The event will kick off from November 1 to 12 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

Take a look at all the authors, actors, Nobel laureates, and renowned individuals across various fields who will gracing the event.

Renowned authors

The stellar lineup of guests includes the first African laureate, Nigerian author Wole Soyinka, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

The event will feature the participation of English-born Canadian journalist, author, and public speaker Malcolm Timothy Gladwell, whose first six books made The New York Times Best Seller list, and who was included on The Times' list of 100 most influential people. This will be held under the theme ‘We Speak Books’.

Other acclaimed authors include Thomas Erikson, a Swedish bestselling author and active lecturer whose books have been translated into 60 languages and have sold more than 7 million copies; and British Pakistani novelist Mohsin Hamid, author of ‘Exit West'.

Thomas Erikson

Mohsin Hamid

Irish author and speaker Vivian James Rigney who has authored 'Naked at The Knife-Edge', will be present. His book provides a gripping first-hand account of his Everest summit.

Vivian James Rigney

Space, cinema and economy icons

In addition to the literary luminaries, the diverse lineup of participants encompasses astronauts, actors, and experts in investment and personal development.

Sunitha Williams, an American astronaut and US Navy officer known for her participation in space expeditions to the International Space Station will speak at the event.

Sunitha Williams

Highly acclaimed Indian actress and one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Kareena Kapoor, will also be at the event. The actress is also the author of the book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible’.

Kareena Kapoor

Monika Halan, a respected Indian personal finance writer, speaker and television personality, offering expertise in money management and investment will accompany the actress.

Monika Halan

The 42nd edition of SIBF will host 2033 publishers from 108 countries, who will be showcasing more than 1.5 million titles. This year’s edition will see 1,700 activities featuring 215 guests from 69 countries, in addition to 460 events in the cultural programme with 127 Arab and non-Arab authors and artists from 33 countries.

