From golfing to jet skiing at Abu Dhabi Corniche: Watch Manchester City's top football stars have a blast in UAE

The video screams fun from miles away. From golf to water sports, the players had a blast

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 6:24 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 6:27 PM

The UAE is no stranger to celebrity endorsements. The likes of Kevin Hart and John Cena have already set a precedent with Abu Dhabi tourism.

Now, Manchester City footballers, including the likes of Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, took some time off their hectic schedules to take part in a new Abu Dhabi tourism campaign.

The video screams fun from miles away. From golf to water sports, the players had a blast. Haaland, Mahrez, Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomes were spotted in the video. The campaign titled ‘Pace is Everything' has been launched to promote Abu Dhabi tourism.

In the video, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland could be seen playing golf at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez was seen enjoying his time on a jet ski along the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis, on the other hand, were busy exploring the scenic beauty of the capital.

The video was shared on social media just ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League weekend fixture against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Premier League Manchester City are enjoying a fine run on the field. With 20 wins from 28 matches, Pep Guardiola’s side are placed in second position on the Premier League points table. Manchester City, with still a game in hand, are right now eight points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

In their last competitive fixture, Manchester City registered a convincing 4-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish scored in the encounter against the Merseyside-based outfit. Manchester City will now aim to reduce the gap with Arsenal when they take the field against Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium on April 8.

