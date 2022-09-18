Free bread for all: Dubai delivery riders, labourers among those benefiting from initiative

Project realises the vision of Sheikh Mohammed who stressed that 'in UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need' at the start of Covid-19

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 4:35 PM

Dubai’s ‘Bread for All’ initiative has begun providing relief to several needy residents since being announced on Saturday. Installed in several locations around the city, it will supply hot bread to those who need it. “This will help me to save the money I had set aside to buy bread for dinner,” said one person waiting at the vending machine when Khaleej Times visited an Aswaaq outlet in Al Quoz 2.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), under the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), launched the campaign to help underprivileged families and workers by providing free bread at various times of the day.

Placed right at the door of several Aswaaq outlets across Al Mizhar, Al Warqa’a, Mirdif, Nad Alsheba, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qouz, and Al Bada’a branches, the easy-to-use bread vending machine gives people the option to choose between Arabic bread and finger rolls. Once selected, a pop up appears on the screen asking if they are in need of bread. On selecting ‘Click to Order’, the machine begins preparing hot bread that is dispensed in roughly a minute.

“We have seen a lot of people make use of the machine,” said a security guard. “Many were labourers who work in the area. Some were delivery riders and workers.”

Aswaaq companies are in charge of refilling the machines twice a day - once in the morning and once in the evening. “During the evening, we get people who are on their way home from work,” said the security guard.

The project realises the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who stressed that "In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need" at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This initiative aims to enhance the principle of sustainability in humanitarian work and spread social solidarity in society,” said Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC. She also confirmed that there were plans to increase the number of vending machines. “There is an expansion plan in Dubai and other emirates after 6 months.”

The general public has the option to donate to this noble initiative, either at the machine itself or through SMS. At the machine, those willing to contribute can click the donate button and select the amount starting from Dh10. They can then tap their credit or debit card on the payment machine.

Those who want to contribute through the app or SMS messages via du and Etisalat can send an SMS to the following numbers:

3656 to donate Dh10

3658 to donate Dh50

3659 for a donation of Dh100

3679 for a donation of Dh500

