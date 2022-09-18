UAE: Volunteers collect tonnes of waste on World Clean Up Day

The drive, which saw the participation of 100 volunteers, was held in partnership with the local municipality body for trash collection

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 2:27 PM

Communities and corporates in the UAE joined hands to collect tonnes of waste on the eve of World Clean Up Day on Saturday.

The Dawoodi Bohras community in Sharjah on Sunday announced that its volunteers collected approximately two tonnes of waste on the occasion of World Clean Up Day.

The drive, which saw the participation of 100 volunteers, was held in partnership with the local municipality body for waste collection Bee’ah at Al Musallah in Sharjah for two hours.

The activity took place under the banner of “Project Rise” which is the global philanthropic arm of the Dawoodi Bohra community. “Project Rise” deals with a wide spectrum of initiatives and activities in varied fields including but not limited to healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, environmental responsibility and conservation as well as education.

Every year millions of people unite on the eve of World Clean Up Day to combat the global solid waste problem, including the problem of single-use plastic. World Cleanup Day first began in 2008 in Estonia, where fifty-thousand people united to clean up the whole country in just five hours. This inspirational and ambitious initiative gave birth to a global movement that put the needs of the environment first.

Retail major Alshaya Group also organised a series of campaigns and activities aimed at improving marine habitats and keeping the coastlines free of trash and waste.

The initiative, held across the region, attracted volunteers who championed sustainability by cleaning up the beaches and raising awareness of the damaging impact of plastic pollution. The drive resulted in over 8,000 kilograms of solid waste being collected, sorted and removed from the beaches.

“We are happy to be part of this commendable activity, doing our bit for the environment. We are amazed at the overwhelming response and participation from our colleagues across the region. We believe that these small efforts can result in a big difference over time, helping us to create a better environment,” said Seneca Cottom, head of sustainability Alshaya Group.

ALSO READ: