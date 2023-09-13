Expo City Dubai announces second phase of Shamsa Townhouses as first sells out

It features three- and four-bed townhouses priced from Dh3.6 million and located within a green landscape

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 3:57 PM

Expo City Dubai has announced the launch of the second phase of its Shamsa Townhouses project in Expo Valley. The developer has launched a “limited number of units” following the sell-out of the first phase.

Shamsa’s second phase features three- and four-bed townhouses priced from Dh3.6 million and located within a green landscape. The community features cycling tracks, walking trails and a nature reserve, in addition to amenities like playgrounds, recreational facilities, cafés and farm-to-table dining.

According to its website, Expo Valley is a gated community that will have a lake and a wadi. All of Expo City Dubai’s attractions will be just a walk or cycle ride away.

Mangrove Residences, the first of three clusters of apartment buildings that make up Expo Central, is also “selling fast”. Two other clusters —Sidr and Sky residences – are coming soon.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “The speedy sell-out of the first phase of Shamsa Townhouses reflects the buoyant real estate market in Dubai and a growing interest in the south of the city as a convenient place to live and work, not to mention the exceptional high quality of the properties and the unique urban living experience.

“Both Expo Valley and Expo Central feature best practices in innovative, environmentally friendly design and form part of an exciting, growing community that prioritises health, wellbeing and happiness. We are confident the next phases will prove to be equally as popular.”

