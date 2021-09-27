Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan add Expo 2020 Dubai logo to Twitter profiles

The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their Twitter profile picture.

Just days before the start of the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, the logo has appeared on the Twitter profiles of Dubai leaders.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; and Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment; are among the prominent personalities who added the Expo 2020 logo to their profile pictures.

The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their Twitter profile picture. Expo 2020 Dubai will have a great start on October 1 with the participation of 192 countries and many other organisations.




