Look: Sheikh Hamdan riding the Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 site
Dubai Metro is the easiest way to reach the Expo 2020 site, RTA said in Tweet
The Dubai Metro has a surprise passenger when the Crown Prince of Dubai hopped on a train to try out the Expo 2020 route on Sunday morning..
A video tweeted by the RTA, shows Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, walking towards the gates and using a Nol card to enter the metro system.
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, sets out on a journey via #DubaiMetro, the easiest way, to reach the #Expo2020 site. pic.twitter.com/OdxDPvftHw— RTA (@rta_dubai) October 3, 2021
"HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, sets out on a journey via #DubaiMetro, the easiest way, to reach the #Expo2020 site," RTA tweeted.
