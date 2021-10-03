Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Hamdan riding the Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 site

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 3, 2021
Dubai Metro is the easiest way to reach the Expo 2020 site, RTA said in Tweet

The Dubai Metro has a surprise passenger when the Crown Prince of Dubai hopped on a train to try out the Expo 2020 route on Sunday morning..

A video tweeted by the RTA, shows Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, walking towards the gates and using a Nol card to enter the metro system.

"HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, sets out on a journey via #DubaiMetro, the easiest way, to reach the #Expo2020 site," RTA tweeted.




