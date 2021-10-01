Look: Expo 2020 Dubai waterfalls is breathtaking
The water feature combines the elements of water, earth and fire.
This, undoubtedly, is one of the most breathtaking attractions at the Expo 2020 site. Water, earth and fire form the stunning ‘Expo 2020 Water Feature’.
Giant sheets of water tumble down 13-metre-high vertical walls. By night, the water will defy gravity and flow upwards, organisers had said earlier.
Situated between Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, the Expo 2020 Water Feature combines the elements of water, earth and fire.
The 153 individual waves range from glistening sheets to bursts of water that literally leap from the walls as they make their dramatic descent to the plaza below.
Visitors can walk to the base of the falls to see how the water disappears through the stone.
At the feature’s centre is a “mysterious circle of fire” that produces enormous bursts of flames in hues of red, green and yellow.
Each surge of water is released on a musical cue, creating an orchestral masterpiece performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. The original score was written by the award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, whose work includes the theme music for the HBO series Game of Thrones, which earned him Grammy Award nominations in 2009, 2018 and 2020.
