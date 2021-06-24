Korean Pavilion: K-Pop band Stray Kids appointed ambassador
The band recently won the boy band competition TV series in Korea ‘Kingdom-Legendary War’
Korea has appointed famous K-pop band ‘Stray Kids’, as the Ambassador of the Korea Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-pop bands, with 34 million social networking followers globally. The band recently won the boy band competition TV series in Korea ‘Kingdom-Legendary War’ (2021).
The Korea Pavilion will be located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020 Dubai with theme “Smart Korea, Moving The World To You”. The president of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Jeong-yeol Yoo, said that alongside Stray Kids, the Korea Pavilion looks forwards to welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from October 1.
