Expo 2020 Dubai: Tech to help assess demand for taxis at venue
Increased taxi fleet enables service to optimally balance supply and demand
A new technology launched for Expo 2020 Dubai will help ride-hailing service Hala predict how many taxis are needed at the Expo site. It then automatically dispatches the required number of cabs to the site.
The increased taxi fleet enables the service to “optimally balance supply and demand”, a top official said. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) collaborated with Hala to launch the ‘Auto Dispatch’ technology.
Leveraging an innovative in-house technology developed by Careem, vehicles will automatically receive dispatch requests to the Expo site based on “the required number of taxis needed at each hour of the day”.
Hala, the joint venture between the RTA and Careem, enables customers to book any taxi in Dubai via an app.
How to book a cab
Tourists, residents, and visitors at Expo can book the taxis through their phones via the application, or self-serving kiosks. Customers will use a one-time password (OTP) to book a taxi via their mobile, connect with the driver, and take off on their journey with zero waiting time, the RTA said.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Tech to help assess demand for...
Increased taxi fleet enables service to optimally balance supply and... READ MORE
-
News
Mohamed bin Zayed, US National Security Advisor...
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is currently on a tour of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE launches new service to link insurance...
eClaims service will help improve level of treatment services and... READ MORE
-
News
Media experts call for stricter laws against...
Media professionals at Media Against Hate conference stress the need... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Noura Al Kaabi is UAE Pavilion...
Assistant Minister Omar Saif Ghobash to serve as her deputy READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Six-day leave to explore Expo 2020: Dubai govt...
Employees say they are looking forward to being part of the greatest... READ MORE
-
Business
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for ...
Energy needs of expanding economies in other parts of world will... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Walk 10,000 steps per day and save a life
Volunteers will donate Dh5 towards life-saving surgery for an... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony