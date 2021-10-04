Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Abdulaziz purchases 1,000 tickets for Ajman govt employees
The move aims to encourage Ajman government employees to attend the Expo and develop their professional expertise
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, has purchased 1,000 tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai at his own expense as a gift to Ajman government employees.
Al Nuami's generosity comes as an affirmation of his support for the global event. The move also aims to encourage Ajman government employees to attend Expo 2020 and visit the international pavilions.
Al Nuami commended the UAE for organising and hosting Expo 2020, which he said is an "amazing international event."
ALSO READ:
>> Six-day leave to explore Expo 2020: Dubai govt staff thrilled
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: 8-day leave announced for employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs
"We seek to share this experience with Ajman government employees and urge them to take advantage of this opportunity and develop their professional expertise for their personal growth and the emirate of Ajman in general," he said.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Abdulaziz purchases 1,000 ...
The move aims to encourage Ajman government employees to attend the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh750,000 fine for forging e-documents
Violators will be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and fine,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Lebanon pavilion at Expo tells the story of a...
The highlight is the dozens of swings that urge visitors to 'fly... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Live shows back in full swing; 30,000...
The Capital hosted 'Disney on Ice' and 'An Evening with Russell... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh750,000 fine for forging e-documents
Violators will be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and fine,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Some students unable to get seats on...
School says it is short on drivers; it is working to fix the issue READ MORE
-
Weather
Shaheen impact on UAE is over, says NCEMA
Authorities had put in place multiple emergency response plans. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai cabbies return lost items worth over Dh4.7m ...
The lost items included cash and personal belongings. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?