Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Abdulaziz purchases 1,000 tickets for Ajman govt employees

The move aims to encourage Ajman government employees to attend the Expo and develop their professional expertise

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, has purchased 1,000 tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai at his own expense as a gift to Ajman government employees.

Al Nuami's generosity comes as an affirmation of his support for the global event. The move also aims to encourage Ajman government employees to attend Expo 2020 and visit the international pavilions.

Al Nuami commended the UAE for organising and hosting Expo 2020, which he said is an "amazing international event."

"We seek to share this experience with Ajman government employees and urge them to take advantage of this opportunity and develop their professional expertise for their personal growth and the emirate of Ajman in general," he said.

