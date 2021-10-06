Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: New six-day paid leave announced for federal employees

Web report/Dubai
Filed on October 6, 2021

The mega fair is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022

Federal government employees across the UAE will now be able to avail of a new paid leave scheme that will enable them to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022.

The UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a decision to grant the six-day exceptional leave, so employees could visit the mega fair with their families.

This follows Sheikh Mohammed's announcement last month approving six days of paid leave for Dubai Government employees.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also approved eight days of paid leave for employees of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.




