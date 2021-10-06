Expo 2020 Dubai: New six-day paid leave announced for federal employees
The mega fair is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022
Federal government employees across the UAE will now be able to avail of a new paid leave scheme that will enable them to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March 2022.
The UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a decision to grant the six-day exceptional leave, so employees could visit the mega fair with their families.
This follows Sheikh Mohammed's announcement last month approving six days of paid leave for Dubai Government employees.
Earlier this month, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also approved eight days of paid leave for employees of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
-
News
Dubai: 9-year-old gets his own police uniform for ...
Cops honoured him for his work as a safety ambassador. READ MORE
-
Energy
Move to green energy accelerating post-Covid-19
The move towards green energy has been seeing significant... READ MORE
-
Local Events
Catch some Disney magic at Expo 2020 Dubai next...
Don’t miss the star-studded performance of beloved princess... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tickets for Burj Al Arab hotel tour to...
Guests also have the option to add on signature experiences, such as... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: New six-day leave announced for...
The mega fair is being held from October 1, 2021, to the end of March ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man wins $1m after buying 8-10 raffle...
He has been a regular DDF participant for three years now. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai car showroom fined for 'unlawful' sale...
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?