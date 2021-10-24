Expo 2020: Dubai firm announces 2-day paid leave for employees
I believe everyone can benefit from the experience, said the CEO
Bayt.com, a leading job site in the Gulf and the Middle East, has become the latest private sector company to award paid leave to its employees to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.
Rabea Ataya, founder and CEO of Bayt.com, said the firm is offering a two-day paid leave to its employees to experience Expo 2020 Dubai. Staff can avail the leave any time throughout the duration of the world fair, which will continue until March 31, 2022.
“I have visited the Expo twice already, and I believe that everyone can benefit from the experience and take inspiration from the amazing work put together by the entire Dubai Expo team. I want to encourage all our employees to continuously learn and grow at every chance they get," said Ataya.
ALSO READ:
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: All 7 emirates announce holidays for some staff
Bayt.com said it is granting this special leave to enable its employees to explore the immersive cultural experiences, innovations, and solutions on display at the global event, which is being held under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".
Last week, Hotpack Global, manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, also announced a three-day paid leave for its 2,000 employees in the UAE to visit the mega event.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
