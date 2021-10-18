Expo 2020: Dubai firm offers employees 3-day paid leave to visit fair

The move aims to strengthen employees' skills by giving them an opportunity to explore the innovations at the mega event

A Dubai company has announced that it will offer its employees a 3-day paid leave to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.

In a statement, Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, said: “About 2,000 employees of Hotpack Global in the UAE will be able to visit the Expo and explore immersive experiences of different global cultures at imbibe the essence of the theme of the event – Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

"The visit will also improve work ethics of employees leading to positive impact on productivity, as well as understand market dynamics, competition, new products and services and target markets.”

The move aims to help employees gain knowledge of the multiple cultures, innovations and sustainable practices on display at the Expo, said Hotpack Group Managing Director PB Abdul Jebbar.

“We believe it is a rare and once-in a lifetime opportunity for our employees to amass a wealth of knowledge and awareness on the world with over 190 countries showcasing their culture, business and community profiles and their universal value to humanity at the Expo 2020 Dubai,” he said

Hotpack is also looking at a special scheme for its employees in other GCC and European countries to facilitate the visit to Expo 2020. The company added that the tour will equip employees with a perspective on global business and innovative brand strategies, as well as frontier technological concepts that are changing the world.

“From a packaging industry perspective, we are confident that the learnings from the Expo, particularly in technological advancements in industrial production, brand promotion and sales strategies and packaging innovations will enhance the confidence of our employees," Jebbar said.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: All 7 emirates announce holidays for some staff

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave

"It is also noteworthy that they gain all of these from a single platform that the Expo 2020 Dubai provides, which indeed is a great boon to the people of the UAE brought in by the visionary government and rulers of this country."

He added that the Expo will create unprecedented opportunities for businesses to thrive.

“With close to 200 countries participating during this six-month extravaganza, this sure presents us with business opportunities of dynamic proportions,” he said.