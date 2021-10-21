Expo 2020: Slovak PM visits Dubai Smart Police Station
Eduard Heger commended the smart and innovative services provided by Dubai Police.
Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia, recently visited the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS) at Expo 2020. The SPS provides round the clock policing service without human intervention to visitors at the global event.
Heger and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the self-service station, which enables customers to complete transactions smoothly and without visiting traditional police stations or waiting in queues.
The SPS offers Expo 2020 visitors 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, and 33 community-based services. They can also visit the SPS to obtain permits and certificates conveniently, and easily communicate through video calls with officers who speak seven different languages.
Heger commended the smart and innovative services provided by Dubai Police towards ensuring the safety, security and happiness of Expo 2020 visitors.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Slovak PM visits Dubai Smart Police...
Eduard Heger commended the smart and innovative services provided by... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to save and earn at the same time
From eating at your favourite restaurants to shopping for beauty... READ MORE
-
News
Meet one of Dubai Police's earliest female...
Neelofer from Pakistan never knew she would spend almost a lifetime... READ MORE
-
Offbeat
Gitex 2021: 7 of the coolest innovations from the ...
From virtual reality-augmented reality to sustainable cars and more,... READ MORE
-
News
Five astounding facts about Ain Dubai
The attraction provides visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-... READ MORE
-
News
Meet one of Dubai Police's earliest female...
Neelofer from Pakistan never knew she would spend almost a lifetime... READ MORE
-
Offbeat
Gitex 2021: 7 of the coolest innovations from the ...
From virtual reality-augmented reality to sustainable cars and more,... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai: It’s like floating in the clouds,...
The entire ride lasts for 38 minutes READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end