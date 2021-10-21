Expo 2020: Slovak PM visits Dubai Smart Police Station

Eduard Heger commended the smart and innovative services provided by Dubai Police.

Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia, recently visited the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS) at Expo 2020. The SPS provides round the clock policing service without human intervention to visitors at the global event.

Heger and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the self-service station, which enables customers to complete transactions smoothly and without visiting traditional police stations or waiting in queues.

The SPS offers Expo 2020 visitors 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, and 33 community-based services. They can also visit the SPS to obtain permits and certificates conveniently, and easily communicate through video calls with officers who speak seven different languages.

Heger commended the smart and innovative services provided by Dubai Police towards ensuring the safety, security and happiness of Expo 2020 visitors.