Expo 2020 Dubai: Don’t miss the giant slide at Luxembourg pavilion

Themed ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’, the pavilion boasts of the country’s openness and dynamism

Every country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers something cool, and Luxembourg certainly makes an impression with its giant slide.

Visitors can take the slide on their way out, after exploring the pavilion and discovering fun facts about the European country.

Did you know that the steel and glass used to build the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in world, was produced in Luxembourg? All these trivia and more await guests at the pavilion.

Themed ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’, the pavilion boasts of the country’s openness and dynamism. It showcases how Luxembourg is combining its human, natural, technical, industrial, and financial resources to create a more sustainable future.

Visitors’ journey begins with a few questions displayed on the screen as they wait in the queue to enter the pavilion.

“This is designed keep visitors engaged and excited as they wait for their turn,” a representative said.

Then, everyone is welcomed by Grand Duke Henri, head of the state of Luxembourg, who appears on a giant screen.

Visitors get to explore the country in five themes, starting with ‘Diversity’. Citizens of over 170 nations reside in the country and 70 screens show the expats telling their stories.

The next theme, ‘Connecting’, turns the spotlight on the country’s digital strategy. Guests are then guided to the ‘Sustainable’ theme, where they explore green initiatives, followed by ‘Enterprising’, which highlights advancements in science and telecommunications.

Visitors then watch a seven-minute multimedia show on a curved screen, showcasing the country’s satellite and space projects.

The tour ends in an open-air atrium — a replica of Luxembourg’s forest, which embodies the last theme, ‘Beauty’. Then, this is where guests have to make a decision: Take the lift or proceed to the walkway to exit — or slide their way out.

It is, in fact, the first-ever giant slide in the history of World Expo. It is a fun nod to the ‘Schueberfouer’, Luxembourg’s traditional fair which dates back to 1340.

