Dubai: Are you ready for Expo 2020, asks Sheikh Hamdan as he posts stunning video
The Crown Prince shows site lit up and glittering
The Dubai Crown Prince has posted a stunning video of the Expo 2020 site - just a day ahead of its opening ceremony.
In the video posted on Instagram by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Expo site is all lit up and is seen glittering in the night.
He posted a simple question as its caption: "Are you ready for @expo2020dubai?"
Tomorrow, September 30, is when the world will get its first glimpse into the grand spectacle that Dubai has prepared for Expo 2020. A star-studded opening ceremony promises to stun the world.
The actual event begins its six-month run on October 1. And from the sneak-peeks we have seen, it indeed looks like Dubai will put on the World's Greatest Show.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai: Are you ready for Expo 2020, asks Sheikh...
The Crown Prince shows site lit up and glittering READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo visitors can make voice, video calls on...
It was not immediately clear whether the relaxation will last beyond... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 3-year-old Abu Dhabi girl fights rare heart...
At only six days old, Annabella underwent a seven-hour Norwood... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: LuLu chief receives long-term residence visa ...
As many as 22 leading expatriate investors from different countries... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
The voice quality, too, was clear. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day...
Group becomes among first in private sector to do so READ MORE
-
News
Dentist, collector of 15,000 extracted teeth,...
Abdul Rahiman Nizar gained popularity for amassing a rare collection... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan
Seven new ministers inducted READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony