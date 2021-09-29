Dubai: Are you ready for Expo 2020, asks Sheikh Hamdan as he posts stunning video

The Crown Prince shows site lit up and glittering

The Dubai Crown Prince has posted a stunning video of the Expo 2020 site - just a day ahead of its opening ceremony.

In the video posted on Instagram by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Expo site is all lit up and is seen glittering in the night.

He posted a simple question as its caption: "Are you ready for @expo2020dubai?"

Tomorrow, September 30, is when the world will get its first glimpse into the grand spectacle that Dubai has prepared for Expo 2020. A star-studded opening ceremony promises to stun the world.

The actual event begins its six-month run on October 1. And from the sneak-peeks we have seen, it indeed looks like Dubai will put on the World's Greatest Show.