Expo 2020 Dubai announces first set of NFTs

Enthusiasts could be among the first to own the collectible digital art pieces

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 3:57 PM

The Expo 2020 Dubai team has created its first collection of limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a marketing mailer, the Expo team highlighted how enthusiasts could be among the first to own the collectible digital art pieces.

“All you have to do is sign up and share your Ethereum wallet address by Monday, June 20,” the mailer said, directing enthusiasts to the following link: https://bit.ly/3QkTAtN

“We're inviting you to continue to be part of our community as we embark on our next exciting chapter of Expo 2020 Dubai,” the mailer said.

More information about the NFTs will be shared next week, an Expo 2020 Dubai official told Khaleej Times.

Expo nostalgia remains high among residents. The team recently announced the Expo 2020 Dubai Minecraft. “Start your digital exploration journey, zoom past all your favourite pavilions, your beloved robots will guide your way,” the Expo 2020 team tweeted:

Did you miss Expo 2020 Dubai and would love to explore more of it?🤔Jump into Expo 2020 Dubai Minecraft and start your digital exploration journey, zoom past all your favourite pavilions, your beloved robots will guide your way. See you there 🔎#Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/1tDx5S4DzR — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) June 14, 2022

Dubai hosted the mega event from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Over 182 days, the region’s first World Expo recorded 24.1 million visits.

