Every day is Earth Day: AlNeyadi

UAE astronaut posts jaw-dropping image of Earth while reminding everyone of 'our collective duty to protect our home'

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:52 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has called on everyone to take positive climate action to protect our planet on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday.

Sending a tweet from his current home, the International Space Station (ISS), Al Neyadi said: “From space we see our beautiful Earth and the interconnectedness of water bodies, mountains, forests, deserts and more.

“These views remind us of our collective duty to protect our home. It is up to each and every one of us to take positive climate action. Everyday is #EarthDay,” he underscored.

April 22 is celebrated annually as Earth Day. This is the time when people highlight their advocacy in protecting the planet and its environment. This is also the day when a united action against climate change takes centre stage.

According to EarthDay.org, the theme this year is “Invest in our planet,” with focus on businesses and people “to work together towards building a healthy economy for the planet.”

‘Preserve our home’

AlNeyadi, who is on a six-month mission aboard the ISS, has been conducting various scientific experiments for the benefit of humanity and further advancement of space exploration. He has also been always vocal about his support for environmental protection.

Last month, few days after he and crewmates landed on the orbiting space station, he tweeted: “Sharing with you my first views of Earth from the Cupola Observational Module aboard the ISS. The further we journey from Earth, the more we realise just how precious it truly is. Let us cherish and preserve this incredible planet we call home.”

AlNeyadi has also lent his voice to inspire people to help change the world through poetry. In a pre-recorded video released as part of the World Poetry Day in March, he recited a winning poem exploring the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. He also talked about bringing cutting-edge space solutions to solving Earth problems.

