Watch: New video shot at stunning UAE farms highlights simple steps residents can take towards greener living

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 2:49 PM

A new video launched by the UAE’s Year of Sustainability team simplifies the concept of leading a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle. Shot at stunningly green locales and farms across the UAE, the video highlights why ‘sustainability’ is not as complex as people presume it to be.

“The word sustainability can be confusing,” the narrator says. “Plastic, recycling, energy conservation or something else outside our control. But what if it was simpler than that and much closer to how we live?”

Sustainability can mean physical wellness, improved mental health and reconnecting with nature. You can take devices away from your children’s hands and spend time with them.

Green living can mean portioning food and buying locally-produced fruits and vegetables. The UAE aims to secure 50 per cent of some basic food requirements from local farms and producers by end of this year, with the aim of increasing the target to 100 per cent by 2030. Farms have been mushrooming across the UAE, with produce ranging from wheat to strawberry and even saffron.

Green steps

Everyday actions like turning off water taps, planting trees, leaving no waste behind, and switching off the lights can also contribute to making the world greener.

The video shows a child taking more fruits than is needed, with his guardian keeping some back; shutting off the tap sooner while washing vegetables; and other everyday examples that can make your life greener.

“We can’t dream of big change without making smaller changes in the way we live,” says the narrator. “When I care, you care, and they care, we will live better, and our environment changes for the better, one step at a time.”

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability. The nationwide initiative aims to foster sustainable practices at the individual and community level through three key areas: Promoting responsible consumption, encouraging conservation initiatives, and inspiring collective action to impede climate change.

The Year of Sustainability activations, overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, include a series of community-led initiatives, activities, and campaigns throughout the year that draw upon the nation's rich heritage and a strong sense of sustainability. They aim to demonstrate the UAE's commitment towards a sustainable future to protect its land, resources, and people.

