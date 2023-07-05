Tomato soup at a van Gogh, ticker-tape at Wimbledon: 7 times climate change activists took extreme measures

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 11:01 PM

Just Stop Oil protesters twice interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The protesters released orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces before they were nabbed by security guards and handed over to the Metropolitan Police.

This is not the first time that climate change activists have disrupted an event. They have come up with 'unique' protests all around the world.

Here, we list out a few instances where they took matters into their own hands.

England vs Australia, Ashes Test at Lord's, 2023

Two protestors, wearing ‘Just Stop Oil’ T-shirts, threw orange powder on the Lord's ground. As the security rushed to the spot, England cricketer Jonny Bairstow lifted one of them and carried him all the way to the boundary rope.

Another protestor had also jumped the fence before she was removed from near the boundary rope by security. The three people involved in Wednesday’s incident were later arrested and taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police for aggravated trespassing.

Prado museum, Madrid, 2022

Two climate activists from the group Extinction Rebellion, glued a hand to the frame of paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya in Madrid to protest inaction in the face of global warming.

The protest at the famed Prado museum damaged neither painting, but the protesters scrawled "+1,5°C" on the wall between the two artworks and both were detained, police said.

Berlin's Natural History, Germany, 2022

Two women from The Last Generation group, glued themselves to the handrails around a dinosaur exhibit at Berlin's Natural History museum.

The two activists glued themselves to the handrails around the skeleton of a dinosaur that lived millions of years ago, holding a banner that read: "What if the government doesn't have it under control?"

National Gallery of Australia, Canberra, 2022

Climate protesters from a group that calls itself Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies Australia, glued their hands to the transparent covers of Andy Warhol's famous Campbell's Soup screen prints at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra. The two protesters also scrawled graffiti across the covers of the prints, which were removed for cleaning but were not damaged, according to the gallery.

Aston Martin showroom, London, 2022

Climate activists sprayed orange paint over an Aston Martin showroom in central London. Members of the group Just Stop Oil also staged a sit-in protest on Park Lane where the sports carmaker's store is located in an exclusive area of the British capital.

London National Gallery, 2022

Two Just Stop Oil activists hurled tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" paintings at London's National Gallery. Another spray-painting protest by the same group y targeted the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police, who arrested 28 demonstrators.

Similarly, a group splashed pea soup onto a van Gogh masterpiece in Rome.

Harrods, London, 2022

Animal Rebellion protesters poured milk onto shop floors and displays at high-end retailers across Britain including Harrods in London, demanding the world end cattle farming.

(With inputs from Agencies)

