Emiratisation in UAE: Dh42,000 fine to apply from July 8 for not meeting half-yearly deadline

Private sector companies with 50 employees or more must register a 1% growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled roles

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 3:12 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 3:14 PM

Fines for not meeting the semi-annual Emiratisation deadline will be applied on firms from July 8, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced.

The ministry reiterated that Friday, July 7, is the deadline for private sector companies with 50 employees or more to have registered a 1 per cent growth in the number of Emiratis working in skilled roles.

“Non-compliant entities will face a financial contribution/fine of Dh42,000 for each Emirati who has not been employed, along with the remaining financial contributions from 2022,” the MoHRE said in a statement.

Companies were required to have 2 per cent Emiratis in skilled roles by the end of last year. Firms that failed to do so were fined. Companies are required to add another 1 per cent in the first half of 2023, and another 1 per cent in the second.

The ministry had extended the deadline for meeting semi-annual Emiratisation targets from June 30 to July 7, taking into consideration Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays.

The ministry called on entities that have yet to meet the required Emiratisation target to make use of the Nafis platform and the support it provides.

“We also call on companies to begin working towards Emiratisation targets for the second half of 2023, where they will be required to achieve an additional 1 per cent Emiratisation growth in skilled jobs,” the ministry added.

