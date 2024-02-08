UAE: 5 injured, including 3 students, after after school bus hits sidewalk

It will focus on future opportunities and challenges while addressing present global issues
An accident on Thursday morning in Sharjah involving a school bus resulted in two students and two supervisors sustaining minor injuries.
According to the Sharjah Police, the accident was caused when the school bus made a sudden turn, drifted, and collided with the pavement.
The injured were transported to a hospital to be treated. The police have assured the parents of the school that their children are safe and healthy after the accident.
The authority has stressed the importance of careful driving of school buses, and the need to follow traffic rules.
