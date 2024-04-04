Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Residents warned against illegal fireworks, reckless driving during holidays

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 10:03 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 10:04 PM

Abu Dhabi Police is gearing up for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays with a comprehensive security and traffic plan aimed at enhancing safety among residents and visitors. The preventive measures aim to provide all necessary support and response capabilities during this festive period.

Residents are urged to adhere to laws and regulations. Community members have been asked to refrain from engaging in illegal activities involving fireworks, and discourage the sale of such items to maintain public safety.

Parents are also reminded to supervise their children, particularly when crossing streets, to avoid accidents.

Young motorists are asked to be responsible and refrain from engaging in dangerous activities such as reckless driving or organising races near residential areas. Drivers are reminded to comply with traffic laws, reduce speeds, and avoid distractions such as using mobile phones while driving.

All relevant police and security agencies, especially those working in the field, have doubled efforts to sustain security, spread reassurance, and make community members happy.

The plan focuses on ensuring the safety of all segments of society, including citizens, residents, and visitors. This involves the deployment of additional police and security patrols on both internal and external roads, as well as in tourist hotspots and crowded areas such as shopping malls, markets, and public parks.

Directorates of the capital, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra stressed their keenness to work to achieve the highest rates of safety on the road and to spread comfort and reassurance to members of society through their field presence at all times to ensure the provision of smooth traffic flow.

The Command and Control Centre, 999 in the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector, continues to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive calls and communications and to ensure the arrival of relevant police teams as soon as possible to meet urgent calls and emergency cases and protect lives, property, and national gains.