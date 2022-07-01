Eid Al Adha 2022: 13-day sale begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

The exhibition is open for 12 hours daily and houses a wide range of retailers

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 4:53 PM

The 2nd Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2022 opened at Expo Centre Sharjah on July 1 and will continue until July 13.

The second edition will feature a larger number of exhibitors and will last longer too - a whole 13 days, compared to last year's 10.

The event is organised by Liz Exhibitions, and will showcase a wide range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, consumer and electronic goods and traditional cuisine, all at discounted prices.

“The Eid Al Adha Exhibition made a fantastic debut last year under difficult economic conditions. Now, with the retail sector bouncing back sharply and consumer spending surging, the Exhibition is set to make a greater impact for both participants and visitors for its second edition. We are happy that we could play a key role in revitalizing the retail sector through the launch of the event last year. As the economy has seen a big transformation, the retailers can now expect bigger sales growth and I am sure the Exhibition would surely be a catalyst for the retail industry,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Last year the exhibition attracted 76,000 visitors and recorded a high volume of sales.

“While the buoyant retail industry and higher spending by residents are key factors that propel sales at such an event, the Eid Al Adha Exhibition has several other attributes that make it truly unique. While it is the only event of its kind in the entire country, other factors that work for it include a longer duration, central location, extended shopping hours and the excellent facilities at Expo Centre Sharjah,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, CEO, Liz Exhibitions.

Some of the retailers who are participating in the exhibition include Bellissimo Perfumes, Homestyle, XPression, OMS, Brand Bazaar, LCW, Baby Shop, Splash, Nine West, Naturalizer, Hush Puppies, CCC, Crayola and Skechers. Brands will be offering bargain deals and huge discounts to visitors.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition will be open from 11 am to 11 pm at Expo Centre Sharjah.

