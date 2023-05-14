UAE students: CISCE - Class 10, ICSE and Class 12, ISC exam results out

Schools are in the middle of collating the results before declaring the pass percentage

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 2:19 PM

School Principals in the UAE have confirmed that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 today.

They are in the middle of collating the results before declaring the pass percentage of their respective schools.

According to the board's earlier notice, students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org. There are several schools in the UAE affiliated with the CISCE curriculum.

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13; the last examination date was March 31.

Around 2.5 lakh students appeared this year for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations, with students in the UAE celebrating after receiving their results as a vast number of students in the country scored in the high 90s.

