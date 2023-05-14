UAE students: CISCE - Class 10, ICSE and Class 12, ISC exam results out

Pak embassy appreciates his services to the country and expatriate community
School Principals in the UAE have confirmed that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 today.
They are in the middle of collating the results before declaring the pass percentage of their respective schools.
According to the board's earlier notice, students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org. There are several schools in the UAE affiliated with the CISCE curriculum.
The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13; the last examination date was March 31.
Around 2.5 lakh students appeared this year for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.
Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations, with students in the UAE celebrating after receiving their results as a vast number of students in the country scored in the high 90s.
ALSO READ:
Pak embassy appreciates his services to the country and expatriate community
According to neighbours, the police rushed to the spot but were not able to save the girl
Some agencies customise packages to meet the needs and preferences of their clients — but even for such options, slots are fully booked
Pak embassy in Abu Dhabi hosts delegates of FinTech companies
The Emirates has hosted nationals from around 26 different countries after being evacuated on these planes, which have carried 997 people since April 29
'It is an honour to be part of this great campaign, and a delight to see the community-wide response to it,' says CEO
New system will allow 'ship operators and workers in maritime companies to obtain their needs seamlessly at the touch of a button'
Clause-by-clause guide is meant to assist readers with gathering the government’s intention and aid in interpreting the law