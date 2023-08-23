UAE: How my move from private to public school shaped who I am today

My knowledge of the Arabic language and Islamic studies deepened, fostering a profound connection with my heritage and faith

File photo

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 3:51 PM

When a UAE minister said yesterday that over 20,000 students have moved from private schools to public ones, it took me back to my schooling days. I had made the shift years ago, as my family understood the value of public schooling in the UAE.

I found myself reflecting on my own enriching experience within the walls of a public school after studying my first five years in private one.

The journey has been nothing short of inspiring, as I discovered a world of exceptional amenities, comprehensive curriculum, and free education.

I still remember this moment as if it passes in front of me as I write. Despite my young age, it was a very difficult situation for me. I went with my mother on my first day. I remember the fear engulfed me as a shy girl, hiding behind my mother's back and looking at my new friends, who used to call me from afar to join them while they were playing.

From my first day I was welcomed into a community that felt like family. The teachers' dedication to fostering an inclusive atmosphere was evident, nurturing an environment where every student felt valued and encouraged.

Contrary to the misconception that public schools lack facilities, UAE public schools’ amenities rival those of private institutions. The well-equipped classrooms, modern laboratories, and extensive library resources provided a conducive environment for both learning and exploration.

The UAE government is always striving to develop schools, and every year schools witness a great change.

I recently visited my school (where my little sister is studying now), and was surprised by the great change that occurred in the school. I felt that I was in a completely different place.

I was characterised by a rich and varied learning journey. The curriculum was carefully designed to offer a well-rounded education, encompassing a wide spectrum of subjects.

Notably, my knowledge of the Arabic language and Islamic studies deepened, fostering a profound connection with my heritage and faith.

I observed a significant transformation in the curriculum every year, a process that my younger sisters continue to experience. The evolution of subjects over time reflects the commitment of public schools and the UAE's education system to remain progressive, ensuring that the learning content remains current and relevant.

My learning journey was further enriched by participating in various activities and competitions across the country, Teachers showed significant interest in our various hobbies and skills. These experiences not only broadened my horizons but also fostered my personal growth.

One of the most compelling factors of my public-school experience was having a free education without compromising on quality. As a UAE national, this is something we are fortunate to have.

My journey through public school stands as a testament to the immense potential within this realm.

The experience shaped who I am today - it is no wonder that there is a transformative wave of students in the country choosing public education.

ALSO READ: