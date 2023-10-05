In a first, top UAE university to teach Sheikh Zayed legacy as a subject

Students will also learn more about the UAE Founding Father's personality, vision, and insights, as well as his historical positions on crucial issues in the Arab region and the world

by Web Desk Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM

A top university in the UAE has incorporated a subject on Sheikh Zayed's legacy into its academic programmes and courses, it was announced on Thursday.

The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities becomes the first university to offer academic programmes highlighting the life and legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Its new subject, officially named Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence, will delve into the personality, vision, and insights of the well-loved leader. Students will also learn more about his historical positions on crucial issues in the Arab region and the world.

Sheikh Zayed — who laid the foundations for the civilisational and human development of the emirates — played a pivotal role in fostering the values of coexistence and unity that have made the UAE a regional and global leader in promoting these ideals.

The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities takes pride in offering the course to showcase the exceptional qualities that set Sheikh Zayed apart. It encompasses all aspects of his journey, from his early years to the memorable moments that have been immortalised in history.

In teaching this subject, the university’s aim is to introduce the new generations to the honourable history of the Al Nahyan family; the challenges faced during the establishment of the UAE; and the instrumental role played by the late Sheikh Zayed in overcoming these challenges.

His wisdom, skill, strong will and unwavering faith in the inevitable union of the people of the emirates shaped the fulfillment of the UAE's dream, becoming a living reality on the second of December 1971. Since then, the UAE has pursued a path of leadership and excellence, achieving remarkable rates of growth and development across various fields.

